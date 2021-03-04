Performances by the Mansfield University Concert Choir will be streamed in two locations in early March.
The singers recorded “Os Justi,” a Latin motet by Anton Bruckner, and a spiritual, “Joshua,” arranged by Norman Luboff, last fall in Straughn Auditorium. They recorded their selections following the necessary protocols for the pandemic: mask wearing, physical distancing and in large spaces to allow adequate ventilation.
Marble Collegiate Church in New York City will stream the two recordings on Sunday, March 7, at 10:50 a.m. as a prelude before their regular worship service at 11 a.m. Visit https://www.marblechurch.org to watch.
Since 1628, the Collegiate churches have been serving and uplifting the people of New York City. Although Marble stands just steps from the Empire State Building, on the corner of 29th Street and Fifth Avenue, the church has a national and global congregation. Every Sunday Marble’s services are streamed to thousands across the country and around the world.
In this time, when they cannot come together physically, their services have continued to minister to people from all 50 states and in more than 160 countries. Marble’s acclaimed music program features the best of classical, gospel and jazz. Their renowned music director, Kenneth Dake, has served the church for 25 years and has hosted Mansfield choirs on several occasions.
The service on March 7 can be viewed after initial airing and the Concert Choir’s music will remain available in the series Music for Prayerful Meditation through March 28.
In addition to the Marble streaming, the Pennsylvania Music Educators Association will air the same two selections sung by the Concert Choir during Music In Our Schools Months on March 10 at noon on PMEA’s YouTube page, https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCAq22JSExMcVaIPCoRFV5g/feed.