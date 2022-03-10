Mansfield University Fisheries students attended the joint Pa. American Fisheries Society and Keystone Coldwater Conference meeting held in State College on Feb. 25-26.
The theme of this year’s meeting was “Learning from the past, adapting for the future.” The program focused on successful efforts and solutions of the past and ways to adapt for the future to ensure that coldwater resources are here for future generations.
This biennial conference is attended by nearly 200 participants, including environmental professionals, university faculty and students, anglers, and grassroots volunteers from a multitude of conservation organizations.
Students participated in several workshops and listened to opening remarks from the executive director of the Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission, Tim Schaeffer, as well as the keynote address from the director of applied climate science for the Pennsylvania Department of Natural Resources, Greg Czarnecki.
Dr. Greg Moyer, associate professor of biology at MU, presented original research entitled “Development and validation of two environmental DNA assays for America Eel,” which was part of Josh Grassi’s 2018 senior research project.
