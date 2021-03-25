Pennsylvania Secretary of Banking and Securities Richard Vague commended students from 16 teams representing 13 Pennsylvania colleges and universities who will be competing in the 2021 Conference of State Bank Supervisors Community Bank Case Study Competition.
The Community Bank Case Study Competition offers undergraduate students in all fields of study an opportunity to gain valuable first-hand knowledge of the banking industry. Student teams partner with local community banks to conduct original case studies. For the 2021 competition, each team will examine how community banks have responded to two major forces that impacted the nation this year: the COVID-19 pandemic and a renewed commitment to diversity and inclusion.
“We are so pleased that Pennsylvania students once again continue their strong showing in the annual CSBS competition,” said Secretary Vague. “The willingness of Pennsylvania’s community banks to engage and partner with these student teams to examine these timely, relevant issues is further testament to their commitment to the communities they serve.”
Of the 53 student teams competing nationwide, Pennsylvania tops the list of participants with 16 teams, including Mansfield University and its partner bank, Citizens & Northern Bank.
The student teams are competing for an academic scholarship, an opportunity to present their case study at the annual CSBS-Federal Reserve Community Banking in the 21st Century Research and Policy Conference, and publication in a journal of academic research.