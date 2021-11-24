Mansfield University junior and advanced digital photography student, Aleksandr Goncharov, will hold a photographic exhibition, “I See You,” from Nov. 26-Dec. 3, at The Red Skillet in Wellsboro. A closing reception will be held on Dec. 3 from 5-7 p.m.
This exhibit features photography by Goncharov which he digitally edited and combined with other materials to create mixed-media collages. In some of these collages, Goncharov spotlights subjects he knows and attempts to tell their stories through backgrounds that portray who he knows them to be.
In other collages, his subjects are unknown to him personally, and his effort is to capture his perception of their thoughts and feelings, based on their expressions, posture, dress, etc.
Goncharov is influenced in these works by artists Hanna Höch, a famous collage artist who used everyday material to make art, and John Stezaker, a 1950s celebrity portrait artist who combined celebrity faces with landscapes in a rather abstract fashion.
The Red Skillet is located at 104 Main St., Wellsboro. For more information, visit the Facebook event page, “I See You” by “Alex Goncharoff” or contact him at 570-404-4111 or goncharovav16@mansfield.edu or Martha A Campbell (advisor/instructor) at 570-662-4505 or mcampbel@mansfield.edu.