Voice students from Mansfield University recently won recognition at two National Association of Teachers of Singing Student Auditions, the Allegheny Mountain Chapter auditions, held virtually in November, and the Central New York Finger Lakes Chapter auditions, held virtually in January.
The AMC auditions generally include about 150 entries from around Pennsylvania, while the CNYFL auditions hear a similar number of students from around New York. This year, as the auditions were virtual, students from MU entered both competitions. Twenty students from MU entered the AMC auditions, and five students also entered the CNYFL auditions.
The three voice teachers at MU, Dr. Todd Ranney, Dr. Youngsuk Kim and Dr. Alissa Rose, all had student winners at the competitions, where students competed against other students of a similar age and experience level.
For the AMC NATS auditions, the top three winners in each category were featured in a final concert at the end of the auditions (https://youtu.be/JpJ7uZ1nK0k), while the CNYFL chapter concert only featured the first place winner in each category (https://youtu.be/b0uQhCQfB3g).
All students received comment sheets from the judges, who are voice teachers and NATS members. These auditions are an opportunity for the students to get feedback about their singing, hear other students from around the area and be exposed to a wide variety of repertoire.
NATS is the largest association of teachers of singing in the world, with members in more than 25 countries, and the student auditions are one of the major activities of each NATS chapter.
AMC NATS Winners: Carson Witherite (Second Year College/Independent Studio TBB), Matthew Merolla (Third Year College/Independent Studio TBB), Seth Shields (Third Year College/Independent Studio TBB), Natalie Holsey (Third Year College/Independent Studio Treble), Madison Felpel (Third Year College/Independent Studio Treble) and Michael Deshield (Fourth/Fifth Year College/Independent Studio TBB)
AMC NATS Semi-Finalists: Taylor Stevens (First Year College/Independent Studio Treble), Breanna Gardner (First Year College/Independent Studio Treble), David Manassy (First Year College/Independent Studio TBB), Jessica Strouse (Second Year College/Independent Studio Treble), Lily Woughter (Third Year College/Independent Studio Treble) and Jay Falgo (Upper College Music Theater)
CNYFL NATS Winners: Carson Witherite, Second Place (Second Year College/Independent Studio TBB), Nathan Myers, Third Place (Second Year College/Independent Studio TBB) and Seth Shields, First Place (Third Year College/Independent Studio TBB)
CNYFL NATS Finalists: Matthew Merolla (Third Year College/Independent Studio TBB)