The Annual Fall Choral Collage will be presented on Sunday, Oct. 17 at 2:30 p.m. in Mansfield University’s Steadman Theatre.
The Choral Collage presents each of the campus choral ensembles: Grace Notes (sopranos and altos), Steadman Singers (tenors and basses), Chamber Singers, Mansfieldians, Festival Chorus and Concert Choir in their first major appearance of the season.
Peggy Dettwiler, director of choral activities, will lead the program, which will feature the usual wide variety of choral repertoire with works from the Renaissance to the 21st century. Sheryl Monkelien, who directs the vocal jazz ensemble, Mansfieldians, will present two vocal jazz selections.
Some highlights of the Choral Collage include two pieces that have been heard recently on radio and TV: Wellerman, a New Zealand sea chanty, and Sogno di Volare, popular with fans of Civilization VI with words “The dream of flight” by Leonardo da Vinci.
The Festival Chorus will perform a movement from their spring major work, “The Heavens are Telling” (Creation) by Franz J. Haydn and the Concert Choir will present selections the singers are preparing for their European Tour to Spain for The World Choral Cup next May.
While this is a free concert, attendees need to reserve complimentary tickets so that the size of the audience can be controlled. Reserve your tickets by calling 570-662-4710 or writing to: sherbst@mansfield.edu. The concert will also be live-streamed at: https://youtu.be/HjPTI0M84T4.