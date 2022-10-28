Mansfield, a Commonwealth University, is hosting a Veterans Appreciation Luncheon on Thursday, Nov. 10, at 11:30 a.m. in North Manser Dining Hall on the Mansfield campus.
The event, organized by the MU Veteran's Support Group, is open to the public with an RSVP.
Mansfield will honor its military students, staff, faculty, administration, and alumni. RSVP to srosewoo@mansfield.edu by Wednesday, Nov. 2.
The guest speaker for the event will be Chancellor Dan Greenstein of the Pennsylvania State System of Higher Education.
Please take time to enjoy a meal with fellow veterans and supporters. If you are a veteran, indicate so in your RSVP so your service can be recognized.