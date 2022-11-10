The Mansfield Opera Theatre from Mansfield, a Commonwealth University, will present “The Gondoliers” on Friday through Sunday, Nov. 11-13, at the Straughn Auditorium. Show times are 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 2:30 p.m. on Sunday. Admission is free.
The story of the opera “The Gondoliers” concerns the young bride of the heir to the throne of the fictional kingdom of Barataria who arrives in Venice to join her husband. It turns out, however, that he cannot be identified since he was entrusted to the care of a drunken gondolier who mixed up the prince with his own son. To complicate matters, the King of Barataria has just been killed. The two young gondoliers must now jointly rule the kingdom until the nurse of the prince can be brought in to determine which of them is the rightful king. When the young queen arrives to claim her husband, she finds that the two gondoliers have both recently married local girls. A last complicating factor is that the queen also is in love with another man.
Dr. Todd Ranney, professor of music at Mansfield, is the director. The cast is comprised of students from Mansfield.