In recognition of Breast Cancer Awareness Month, UPMC in North Central Pa. is not only going pink but offering a variety of screenings and events to raise breast cancer awareness in the region.
“Everywhere you go during October, it is likely you will see a pink ribbon or pink T-shirt promoting breast cancer awareness,” says Brenda Terry-Manchester, director, Women’s Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “We wanted to not only promote awareness with pink–lighting up our hospitals and wearing pink–but also to offer educational opportunities and life-saving screenings to our community.”
UPMC is offering discounted $55 mammograms throughout the month. The screenings are for uninsured and underinsured individuals and are intended to improve access to mammograms for those with no insurance or very minimal coverage. These screenings will be offered on a first come, first served basis, and appointments can be made by calling the location.
- UPMC Williamsport Divine Providence Campus, Breast Health Center, 1100 Grampian Blvd., Williamsport, Oct. 1 and Oct. 15; 8 a.m. to noon, 570-326-8200
- UPMC Muncy, 215 E. Water St., Muncy, Oct. 8 and Oct. 29; 8 a.m. to noon, 570-321-2545
- UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro, Oct. 13; 7 a.m. to 5 p.m., 570-723-0160
New for 2022, Renew You, a UPMC in North Central Pa. program, is hosting Pretty in Pink, an evening of free health screenings and empowering presentations by UPMC providers, sweet treats, beauty experts, shopping and more for women across the region on Thursday, Oct. 13, from 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. at Holiday Inn, 100 Pine St., Williamsport. Registration for the event is required and space is limited. To register, visit UPMC.me/PrettyInPink.
UPMC is also painting the community pink during October. UPMC is teaming up with local sports teams for special Pink Out games, special lighting displays will turn UPMC hospitals in the region pink, and staff will be wearing their pink as part of wear pink days at hospital campuses and clinics.
