Due to the risk of potential exposure of COVID-19, UPMC Wellsboro has decided to cancel the Halloween Path for 2021.
“We feel it is in the best interest of our community, especially the children of our community, to cancel this year’s Halloween Path,” said Janie Hilfiger, president of UPMC Wellsboro and UPMC Cole. “The continued support received throughout the pandemic has been greatly appreciated. We look forward to safely bringing the path back for Halloween next year.”
For more information about UPMC’s efforts against COVID-19, visit UPMC.com/COVID-19.