UPMC is looking for volunteers to assist chaplains with spiritual care visits at UPMC Wellsboro.
Qualified candidates will assist two-to-three hours per week on a flexible schedule. Volunteer chaplain assistants must complete a six-hour training program prior to serving. The next training session is being held on Thursday, Sept. 28, from 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m., at UPMC Wellsboro, 32 Central Ave., Wellsboro. You do not have to be a pastor, chaplain nor clergy to provide spiritual care to patients.
During the training, volunteers will learn about UPMC’s mission, vision and values, as well as how to assess a patient’s spiritual needs, how to structure a pastoral/patient visit and effective patient-centered listening techniques.
For more information or to register for the volunteer chaplain assistant training, contact Faith Preston, Volunteer Services, UPMC Wellsboro, at 570-723-0191 or prestonf@UPMC.edu.