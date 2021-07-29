UPMC Williamsport has been granted Level II Trauma Center accreditation by the Pennsylvania Trauma Systems Foundation, recognizing a higher level of care and services provided in north central Pennsylvania. This accreditation goes into effect on Sept. 1.
“As a Level II Trauma Center, UPMC Williamsport is prepared to treat patients with serious life-threatening and disabling injuries,” said Ronen Elefant, MD, medical director and trauma surgeon, Trauma Services, UPMC in North Central Pa. “This accreditation validates the years of work and progress made by our physicians and staff. We’re proud to now offer our communities a new level of life-saving trauma care closer to home right here in north central Pennsylvania.”
The PTSF grants accreditation to Pennsylvania trauma centers at four levels. EMS protocols dictate that the most seriously ill patients get transported to a Level I or II trauma center.
UPMC Williamsport is one of just three trauma centers in the 12-county region of north central Pennsylvania. It is UPMC’s sixth accredited Trauma Center in the Commonwealth.
“UPMC Williamsport’s accreditation as a Level II Trauma Center offers life-saving benefits for our patients and the community, including more rapid critical care treatments, enhanced emergency surgery outcomes and real time coordination with Level I trauma experts within the UPMC network,” said Steve Johnson, president, UPMC in North Central Pa. “We now have amazing trauma, ER, paramedic, and critical care teams right here in Williamsport 24/7.”
In addition to having a trauma surgeon in the hospital 24 hours a day, an operating room readiness team is on standby around the clock. UPMC Williamsport’s trauma OR is dedicated solely to trauma patients and is equipped with the most advanced tools for delivering high-quality emergency care the moment it is needed.
In addition to clinical duties, trauma experts from UPMC also provide community education and outreach through accident awareness and prevention programs such as Stop the Bleed and SLIP — Senior Lifestyle Injury Prevention as well as car seat and helmet checks, and distracted driving events.
