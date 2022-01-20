The students of the Uptown Music Collective return to the Community Arts Center in Williamsport for one night only to present Nothin’ But A Good Time: Revenge of the ‘80s Hair Bands on Saturday, Jan. 29 at 7:30 p.m. This is the Collective’s “People’s Choice” show, the result of fans casting their votes in the summer of 2021. All proceeds from this concert will be going to support the school’s scholarship fund, as well as its class and workshop initiative, which is offered free to all students.
This one-night-only, in-person event will pay tribute to some of the definitive “hair bands” of the 1980s, including Poison, Mötley Crüe, Van Halen, Guns N’ Roses, Warrant, Def Leppard and more favorites of L.A.’s Sunset Strip.
“The people’s choice performance has become an annual fundraising event for the Uptown Music Collective,” said Jared Mondell, assistant executive director of the Uptown Music Collective. “This year, ‘80s Hair Bands were the community’s top choice after several rounds of voting in the Collective’s 2021 People’s Choice online voting event, winning out by a narrow margin over a virtual who’s who list of modern and classic rock or pop performers. Our students are extremely excited to bring this music to life on the CAC stage while raising money for the school.”
Nothin’ But A Good Time will feature Collective students who have been diligently preparing for this event for more than two months. Along with the music, there will be a professional-grade light and sound show organized by the students. As with all Uptown Music Collective performances, the students are not only the performers, but also direct the show. A group of younger students, or “Tech Monkeys,” will serve as stage technicians and spotlight operators. The cast for the show is drawn from the Uptown Music Collective’s much-heralded Special Performance Group 1.
This show is co-directed by Uptown Music Collective students Leah Batman (Laurel Springs School) and Stephanie Nappi (PA Cyber Public School).
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door, and available through the Community Arts Center box office and website. For details, visit uptownmusic.org/hairbands or call 570-329-0888.