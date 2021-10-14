The U.S. Department of Agriculture announced that it is accepting applications for grants to improve water treatment and waste disposal systems in rural areas.
The applications are being accepted under the Water and Waste Disposal Technical Assistance and Training Grants program. The program helps small communities improve water and waste treatment facilities for households and businesses.
Nonprofits that have the proven ability, background, experience and capacity to provide technical assistance or training on a national, regional or state basis are encouraged to apply.
Eligible project areas include cities, towns and unincorporated rural areas with populations of up to 10,000 residents or tribal lands in rural areas. Special consideration may be given to projects that serve areas with populations of less than 5,500 residents or less than 2,500 residents.
Funds may be used to:
- Identify and evaluate solutions to water problems related to source, storage, treatment, distribution, collection, treatment and disposal.
- Provide technical assistance and training to improve management, operations and maintenance of water, and waste disposal systems.
- Prepare water and waste disposal loan and grant applications.
Projects should be completed in 12 months.
Applications must be submitted through Grants.gov by 11:59 p.m. on Dec. 31.
USDA Rural Development encourages applicants to consider projects that will advance key priorities under the Biden-Harris Administration to help rural America build back better and stronger. Key priorities include combatting the COVID-19 pandemic; addressing the impacts of climate change; and/or advancing equity in rural America. For more information, visit www.rd.usda.gov/priority-points.