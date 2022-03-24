Tiffany Getty, a chemistry and science teacher at Wellsboro Area High School, is seeking unwanted accordions.
Getty teaches students how to play the accordion as part of her doctoral dissertation on using music as a tutorial for STEM (science, technology, engineering, math) lessons.
Getty currently has three students taking accordion lessons and only has two working accordions. She has a waiting list of six students who want to learn.
She is accepting accordions in good condition and those that need repaired, whether it’s the keyboard, bellows or mechanics. Students recently used a 3-D printer to replace the black keys on one accordion.
To donate an accordion, email tgetty@wellsborosd.org or call 570-724-3547.