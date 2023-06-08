“Stellar — Shine Jesus’ Light” is the theme of Wellsboro Area VBS, which is set for 6 to 8 p.m. each evening from Monday, June 19, through Friday, June 23, on The Green in Wellsboro.
The Vacation Bible School will feature a galactic adventure with songs, crafts, snacks and more. It is open to all children, ages 4 to 12. Wellsboro Area VBS is a cooperative effort supported by a number of area churches to share the good news of Jesus Christ with youth.
To register for the free event, find the link on the Wellsboro Area VBS Facebook page, email wellsboroareavbs@gmail.com or call 570-724-3431.