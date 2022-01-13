The public is invited to purchase a “Valen-tile” to honor a loved one and help local shelter animals.
The Valen-tiles are permanent wall tiles that will complete an eight-foot mural at Second Chance Animal Sanctuaries, 725 Gee Road, Tioga. The four-inch square tiles are $10 each and can be engraved with up to four lines, with a maximum of 25 characters per line. A dog or cat paw can also be added in place of two lines of text.
Buy a tile dedicated to your significant other, parent, grandparent, child, friend, pet or anyone who is special to you this Valentine’s Day. Each Valen-tile purchased by Feb. 10 comes with an emailed Valentine with your tile message to print out and give to your loved one. The Valentines will be emailed between Feb. 10 and 13. The physical tiles will be delivered to the shelter and affixed to the wall mural.
Valen-tiles can be purchased at www.secondchanceas.org, by calling 570-376-3646 or stopping in during open hours.