For its 2021-2022 season, the Wellsboro Community Concert Association is hosting six concerts. All performances will be at 7:30 p.m. in the Coolidge Theatre at the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Moondance: The Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Band will open the association’s 73rd season at 7:30 p.m. on Friday, Oct. 22. On Saturday, Oct. 23 at 7:30 p.m., Moondance will present a second concert for the general public at the Deane Center.
Alasdair Fraser and Natalie Haas will perform on Friday, Nov. 12. Fraser has a concert and recording career spanning more than 30 years. In 2011, he was inducted into the Scottish Traditional Music Hall of Fame. A graduate of the Julliard School of Music, Haas is one of the most sought after cellists in traditional music today.
On Saturday, Dec. 17, Lou Walinsky will take the stage. Trained as a classical pianist, he has played for more than 40 years, been a member of jazz, pop and klezmer bands, performed solo concerts at numerous venues, including the JFK Center for the Performing Arts, the Delaware Art Museum, the Sedgwick Cultural Center in Philadelphia,and the Philadelphia Art Alliance, and produced two solo albums of piano arrangements.
Hailing from Washington, D.C, the nine-member Aztec Sun “funk with soul” band will perform Friday, Feb. 18, 2022. This ensemble has hypnotized the ears and feet of live music lovers since 2013.
On Thursday, April 7, 2022, Grammy Lifetime Achievement Award winner and folk icon Tom Paxton will team up with the Grammy-winning singer-songwriter American folk and country music duo Don Henry and Jon Vezner.
The Fitzgeralds are a family group composed of siblings Tom, Kerry and Julie who are three-time Canadian Grandmaster Fiddle Champions and Ontario Open Step Dance Champions. They will combine high-energy fiddling and mind-blowing step dancing on Saturday, April 30, 2022.
Season tickets are available for adults and students. The 2019-2020 ticket holders can purchase a discounted 2021-2022 season ticket.
Tickets can also be purchased for an individual concert. To reserve tickets for a concert, call 570-724-6220 or arrive 15 minutes before the performance. Door sales are on a first-come first-served, space-available basis.
Season ticket forms are available by visiting www.wellsborocca.org, by calling 570-724-6220 or stopping in at the Deane Center. Also available is COVID-19 safety guideline information.