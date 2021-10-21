Moondance: the Ultimate Van Morrison Tribute Concert will be at 7:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, Oct. 22 and 23 in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
The Friday night performance is primarily for Wellsboro Community Concert Association subscribers who plan to attend all six shows being offered during WCCA’s 2021-2022 season. Seating is theatre style. Those attending must wear masks throughout the performance.
WCCA is also hosting a Saturday night performance for the general public. Seating is cabaret style at tables. Ticket holders are encouraged to bring their favorite beverages and snacks and reserve a table to sit with family and friends. Those attending must wear masks unless sitting at their tables.
“We put this show together eight years ago because Van Morrison is a popular singer/songwriter who rarely performs in our country,” said Vinnie Brandi of Galaxy Entertainment, producer of the Moondance tribute concert. “When he does, it’s usually a short run. People don’t get to see ‘Van the Man’ in person much anymore compared to other performers who are constantly on tour.”
During the Oct. 22 and 23 concerts, the audience will hear Morrison’s classic rock songs, legendary tunes and others.
Moran is backed by a five-piece band: Joseph Torra on keyboards; Dana Welts on guitar; Vinnie Brandi on drums; Dan Broad on bass guitar and Aaron Dean on saxophone. Welts and Broad are Moran’s backing vocalists.
A season pass admits one adult and accompanying children, 12 and under, to each of the six WCCA concerts and a separate season pass admits a student, 13 to 18. The 2019-2020 season ticket holders can purchase a discounted 2021-2022 season ticket.
Individual tickets for the Friday or Saturday Moondance concert can be purchased in advance for adults, children 12 and under and students, 13 to 18 or at the door on a first-come first-served, space-available basis. To purchase tickets at the door, arrive at the Deane Center at 7:15 p.m.
To reserve seats for Friday and tables for Saturday or for tickets or season ticket forms, visit www.wellsborocca.org, call 570-724-6220 or stop in.