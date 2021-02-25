On Wednesday, Feb. 24, the Endless Mountain Music Festival is releasing the seventh free music video series, featuring Hua “Jenny” Jin, an audience favorite.
Once released, this concert and six others in the EMMF series can be viewed for free anytime at www.endlessmountain.net.
At the 2019 summer festival, Jin joined EMMF as the Festival Symphony Orchestra’s concertmaster and lead violinist, performed at two chamber concerts and provided instruction on violin to music interns attending the Endless Mountain Music Chamber Academy.
During this summer’s festival, Jin will return as concertmaster and lead violinist and perform with the orchestra and also with the EMMF Mendelssohn String Octet July 19 at the Rockwell Museum.
On the music video, Jin plays two selections. “Sonata No. 2” is a duet with second violinist Phil Palermo. “Ashokan Farewell” is performed by a string quartet, violinist Amy Kniffen, cellist Stephen Hawkey and second violinist Sydney Hartwick, with Jin, all members of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra.
In 1982, American folk musician and composer Jay Ungar wrote “Ashokan Farewell.” It was inspired by and served as a goodnight or farewell waltz for the annual Ashokan Fiddle and Dance Camps that Ungar, his wife Molly Mason and others conducted in New York’s Catskill Mountains.
The Fiddle Fever band of which Ungar was a founding member, released “Ashokan Farewell” in 1983 on their second album “Waltz of the Wind.” Filmmaker Ken Burns heard the album in 1984 and asked to use the song in his PBS series “The Civil War”, which aired in 1990. The original Fiddle Fever recording and other versions are performed 25 times during the eleven-hour series, which resulted in “Ashokan Farewell” becoming extremely popular.
German composer and multi-instrumentalist Georg Philipp Telemann (1681-1767) composed “Sonata No. 2.” This piece features a dialogue between the two violinists who imitate each other, exchange musical ideas and take turns leading.
Telemann began writing music as a child and produced an opera by age 12. This self-taught musician wrote both sacred and secular music but was most admired for his church compositions. Telemann wrote more than 3000 works and holds a place in the Guinness Book of World Records as being history’s most prolific composer.
Jin, a native of China, was born into a musical family. She began violin lessons when she was four. At 12, she entered the Central National Conservatory of Music in Beijing and at 15 won a prize at the Chinese National Violin Competition and a Gold Prize at the Harbin Music Festival Competition.
She studied at the Shanghai Conservatory of Music under Professor Ding Zhinuo and performed as a soloist throughout northern China.
After being invited to the U.S. in 1992 as a visiting scholar, she studied privately under I-Fu Wang Blair Melton, Jeffrey Applegate and Philip Palermo.
Jin has performed with orchestras in the United States as the featured violinist on works such as film composer Franz Waxman’s “Carmen Fantasy” and composer Ralph Vaughan-Williams’ “The Lark Ascending.”
She has also performed with the Ronen Chamber Ensemble in Indianapolis and taught chamber music and served as a coach at music festivals in South Korea.
In 2009, Jin became a member of the Indianapolis Symphony Orchestra by winning the nationwide audition. Prior to that, she served as the Fort Wayne Philharmonic assistant concertmaster and the Kalamazoo Symphony Orchestra associate concertmaster.
For tickets to this summer’s concerts, call the Endless Mountain Music Festival Box Office at 570-787-7800 or visit www.endlessmountain.net. All 2020 pre-purchased season passes will be honored this year.