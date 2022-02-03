Poetry Out Loud, an annual national poetry recitation contest for students in grades 9-12, helps students to develop analytical and public speaking skills, while building self-confidence.
Every year, high schools throughout Pennsylvania are invited to compete in classrooms, school wide competitions, and regional competitions with the winners advancing to state and national finals.
Due to the increase in COVID cases, this year’s competitions took place using a virtual format. Rather than performing in front of a live audience and judges, students recorded their recitations which were then sent to the judges to score based on physical presence, voice and articulation, dramatic appropriateness, evidence of understanding, overall performance, and accuracy.
Northern Tier Partners for the Arts, a program of Bradford County Regional Arts Council, held the Regional Poetry Out Loud Competition at the end of January with the winner announced via Zoom. Three schools participated from across the region which includes the following counties: Bradford, Columbia, Lycoming, Sullivan and Tioga.
The winner is Micah Stouffer, a 12th grade student from Bloomsburg Christian School, with Gwendolyn Greene, a 10th grade student at CHEF Co-op of Lycoming County, as first runner up. Also participating in the competition was Matt Glantz, a home-schooled student from Towanda Area School District. Student recitations can be viewed on the Facebook page: NTP4Arts.
For more information, visit www.bcrac.org or www.facebook.com/NTP4Arts.