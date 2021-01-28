Those who want to learn about the spectacular stargazing events coming up in this area in 2021 are invited to register now at events.dcnr.pa.gov for the “Astronomical Highlights of 2021.” This free 30-minute virtual program is being held on Friday, Feb. 5 starting at noon.
Find out what to look for and when in the night sky, from meteor showers, to planetary conjunctions and even a lunar eclipse. Park staff will highlight only the best events that will be visible in the northeastern United States, including this area. Also provided will be viewing tips for people of all ages from their own backyards.
The short presentation, complete with visuals of what people might see in the night sky for each event, will be followed by an open question and answer session.
This program will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. It will not take place face-to-face. No in-person programs are being held at any Pennsylvania state park until after March 31.
For more information, call Tim Morey at 570-724-8561.