Register now at events.dcnr.pa.gov for the free virtual programs, one highlighting the best stargazing opportunities in 2021 that can be seen locally and the other to learn how to make maple syrup in your own backyard.
Register for the Feb. 5 program under Cherry Springs State Park and for the Feb. 12 program under Hills Creek State Park.
Best Stargazing Events in 2021
During the virtual program “Astronomical Highlights of 2021” being presented from noon to 12:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 5, find out about the planetary conjunction of Venus and Jupiter in February, a partial solar eclipse in June, meteor showers and other night sky events with tips on how to view them. Only those visible in the northeastern United States, including this area, are included.
This short presentation, complete with visuals of what people of all ages might see in the night sky from their own backyards, will be followed by an open question and answer session.
Backyard Sugaring
Discover the rewards of making your own maple syrup through Backyard Sugaring being presented on Friday, Feb. 12 from noon to 12:45 p.m. This free virtual program is designed for individuals and families who have little to no experience with syrup making. It will help participants get started in no time.
Both the Feb. 5 and 12 programs will be held virtually via Microsoft Teams. They will not take place face-to-face in any state park.
No in-person programs are being held at any Pennsylvania state park until after March 31.
Those who register at events.dcnr.pa.gov will be given a link to Microsoft Teams. For more information, call Tim Morey at 570-724-8561 or email tmorey@pa.gov.