Find out about the variety of outdoor recreational opportunities offered in Tioga and Potter counties by registering now at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ for one or more of the four 15-minute “Know Before You Go” virtual programs being presented this Friday, Jan. 1 by Tim Morey, Hills Creek State Park Complex natural resource specialist.
Those who register for any of the “Know Before You Go” virtual programs will receive a link to the online session(s) they choose. A download is not required.
”Since in-person programs have been canceled as part of the state’s COVID-19 remediation efforts, my goal is to help people enjoy winter outdoor recreational activities on their own in Tioga and Potter counties,” said Morey.
During each of the 15-minute virtual programs, Morey will talk about ice and snow depths, trail conditions and parking lot conditions and provide tips on how to enjoy the outdoors safely. He will also answer registrants’ questions.
The Friday, Jan. 1 “Know Before You Go” virtual programs with information about different location options, include:
- 9 a.m., the overlook at Leonard Harrison State Park (4797 PA Route 660, Wellsboro); the Pine Creek Rail Trail and the vistas on the Mt. Tom Trail.
- 10 a.m. Lyman Run State Park (454 Lyman Run Road, Galeton).
- 11 a.m. Hills Creek State Park (111 Spillway Road, Wellsboro).
- 3 p.m., Cherry Springs State Park (4639 Cherry Springs Road, Coudersport).
Quadrantids meteor shower
At 3:30 p.m. this Friday, Jan. 1, a 30-minute virtual program on the Quadrantids meteor shower will be held. Find out about meteors, how these “showers” are forecast and useful observing tips. This meteor shower will peak sometime after dusk this Saturday, Jan. 2; between 2 a.m. and dawn on Sunday morning, Jan. 3 and after dusk Sunday night. At its peak, the shower is expected to produce around 120 meteors per hour depending on viewing conditions. Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/.
Choose and use a telescope
Being offered online at noon on Friday, Jan. 8 will be a 30-minute virtual program on how to choose and use a telescope. There will be time for questions. Those who participate in this program can schedule a one-on-one virtual follow-up session. Register at https://events.dcnr.pa.gov/ to receive a link to this program.
It is recommended that registrants link into the virtual program(s) 15 minutes before the listed start time(s).The two 30-minute virtual programs are available by request for presentation to group as scheduling permits.{/span}
For more information about these programs or how groups can schedule a presentation, email Morey at tmorey@pa.gov.