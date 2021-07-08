Fridays with Fred, a grassroots organization, will host a virtual town hall at 5 p.m. Friday, July 8, to address the varied interests and concerns of voters in Pennsylvania’s 12th Congressional District. Congressman Fred Keller has been invited.
Keller has thus far refused to schedule an honest town hall in which voters from across the political spectrum are called upon to raise questions. Consequently, constituents have organized their own town hall and plan to share in this public forum the issues and challenges they would like to see addressed in the 12th Congressional District.
In early June, more than 200 people from 11 counties in PA-12 signed a petition for a town hall during “district work,” yet neither Congressman Keller nor his Director of Communications addressed the petition. Voters are concerned that, if Keller will not engage with constituents who make reasonable efforts, he will not be able to represent the district.
As Andrew Stuhl noted, “Politicians are expected to vote along party lines, but Congressman Keller has also voted against bills that are popular and have strong bipartisan support. Particularly troubling has been Mr. Keller’s vote to decertify all Pennsylvania’s votes from the 2020 general election.”
The town hall is open to all of PA-12’s voters and residents across the political spectrum. To join, RSVP here.
For more information, contact Andrew Stuhl at andrew.stuhl@gmail.com.