The Mansfield University Office of Student Involvement and Leadership welcomes American singer/songwriter Danielle Bradbery to Mansfield University’s Straughn Auditorium for a free community concert provided by the Mansfield Foundation on Thursday, March 24 at 7:30 p.m.
A native of Texas, Bradbery became the youngest singer to the win “The Voice” when she won the Season 4 competition at age 16. After her win, she signed a record deal with Big Machine Records and has released two full-length albums and multiple singles focusing on country, pop and R&B.
Bradbery has released singles with Parker McCollum, Zac Brown and Thomas Rhett, and toured internationally with Kane Brown, Hunter Hayes, Scotty McCreery, Brad Paisley and more. She cites Carrie Underwood, Taylor Swift, Miranda Lambert and Martina McBride as her musical influences.
Free tickets for the March 24 concert are available to Mansfield University students at the MU Spirit Store in Alumni Hall. A limited number of free tickets are also available to the community at the Mansfield Foundation office at 71 South Main St. and the Mansfield Branch of the Northwest Savings Bank.
For more ticket information, contact the Mansfield Foundation at 570-463-4040. For more about the artist, visit https://daniellebradbery.com/. To learn more about the Mansfield Foundation visit www.mansfieldfoundation.org.