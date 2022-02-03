It is with sadness that the WHS Alumni Council announces the decision to cancel the 145th Alumni Banquet schedule for May 28.

This decision was very difficult and the Council unanimously voted Jan. 28 to cancel the banquet after a review of current conditions in Tioga County (only 44% vaccinations, full capacity in local hospitals, etc.) and a discussion with WASD Superintendent Brenda Freeman.

All events at WASD currently requires masks. There is no way to determine what the conditions will be like in May. Conducting a banquet would result in the removal of masks for nearly five hours with no social distancing and the fact the A/C system would spread air circulation.

The final decision to conduct or cancel the banquet is based on COVID regulations placed on the school district.

The committee discussed waiting one additional month before sending out invitations but members do not foresee any changes in the next 30 days.

Each mailing costs the Association $3,000. In 2020, the committee sent out the invitations before COVID shut everything down, then had to send a second notice to cancel the banquet resulting in an additional expense of $3,000.

The organization has limited funds and presents scholarships based on its income. Fortunately in 2020, the association was able to provide 17 $1,000 scholarships and 11 scholarships in 2021, the only positive impact from COVID. Alumni and retired educators stepped up both years with their contributions. The association is hopeful this trend will continue this coming year.

The planning required to undertake such a large event takes several months. The association cannot wait until May to decide whether to have or cancel the event.

The original decision to hold the banquet during the Memorial Day weekend is based on providing a long holiday weekend for alumni to attend, to recognize the seniors days before graduation and welcome them as alumni of the Wellsboro High School Alumni Association.

Class agents for all alumni classes ending in 2 and 7 will go out the week of March 15. The association is asking all alumnus will submit your dues and make a contribution for scholarships for the seniors of the Class of 2022.

Forms and funds are due back April 30.