WELLSBORO — The board of directors discussed the shortage of instructional aides in Wellsboro Area School District and possible solutions during the Nov. 2 work session.
Currently, the district is short nine part-time learning support aides: one at Charlotte Lappla Elementary, two at Don Gill Elementary, four at Rock L. Butler Middle and two at the high school.
The district has changed schedules, moving staff to be the most flexible. Recently, administrators asked part-time staff to increase their hours, adding a total of 72 more hours.
Learning support aides receive $10.91/hour after the 45-day probationary period. Most average around five hours per day.
The board discussed increasing the amount and also converting some part-time to full-time positions with benefits.
That may be helpful, said administrators, but it’s a problem that is not unique to Wellsboro.
Business Manager Laura Perry is surveying school districts in Intermediate Units 16 and 17 to determine average pay and see where Wellsboro falls in that range.
“The initial feedback is it is happening to other school districts; we are not unique,” Perry said. “It does not seem like a lot of people want to come to work each and every day.”
The board heard that it is frustrating for faculty and students to adapt to frequent staff turnover.
“I’m hearing from the people leaving that it is not enough money and it’s not full time,” said Steve Adams, elementary principal. “They can make $14 to $15 an hour at McDonalds without the pressure of a kid spitting on you.”
Rob Kreger, middle school principal, said that of the four aides who most recently left positions, three were because they found jobs with benefits.
The board suggested surveying the aides to determine what is most important to them. They also discussed how changing pay, hours and schedules could impact the expectations of the job.
In a related matter, director Chris Gastrock asked the board to consider forming a committee to conduct exit interviews with employees, if they want, as a way to identify issues that may be “hidden.” Director Tracy Doughtie suggested the personnel committee take on that responsibility.
House project update
The pandemic has affected the house project in many ways, including driving up the cost of raw materials.
Work on the project, located on Nichols Street a short distance from the high school, is slated for completion in June 2023, said Superintendent Brenda Freeman.
The district has applied to local foundations for $92,000 total to complete the project.
The building is nearly closed in, with siding being installed and exterior doors and windows installed. Gas and electric lines have been installed so students can work indoors during inclement weather.
There’s still kitchen and bathrooms to install, insulation, flooring, plumbing and work in the garage, said Freeman.