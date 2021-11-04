Bradford County Action, Inc., Trehab, Inc., Northern Tier Regional Planning and Development Commission and the Northern Tier Workforce Development Board announce a new website has been launched for all young adult workforce programs in the Northern Tier Region.
The new “Launch! Your Success” logo and website are a collaboration between the NT WDB and youth program providers, BCA and Trehab. Outreach meetings will be held this winter and spring to promote the website, which provides information on training/educational opportunities, work experiences, GED and HiSET information, and much more.
Young adults can apply for more information through a simple Google form which initiates a referral to the appropriate county and office for follow-up with a career advisor. You can check out the new website at www.launchyoursuccessnt.org.