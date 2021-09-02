Wednesday Morning Musicales presents the Three Ds, featuring Daria Guelig, Dave Driskell and Dave Milano in concert Sept. 8 at 10:15 a.m. at the Gmeiner Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro.
The Three Ds offer a mix of folk songs, Celtic music, with a little extra thrown in. The program will be announced from the stage. This is the Musicales’ first meeting since March 2020 and everyone looks forward to renewing their appreciation and support of local talent.
Wednesday Morning Musicales meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. Celebrating their 87th year of music-making, the organization was formed in 1934 to promote interest in music among its members and in the community.
Each meeting showcases local talent in an intimate setting. All events are free and open to the public. Masks are encouraged.