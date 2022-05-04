Today

Some sun in the morning with increasing clouds during the afternoon. High 67F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 47F. Winds light and variable.

Tomorrow

Cloudy with periods of rain. High 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.