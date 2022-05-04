The Wednesday Morning Musicales will hold their final meeting of the 2021-2022 season on Wednesday, May 11 at the Gmeiner Arts & Cultural Center at 10:15 a.m.
The Wednesday Morning Musicales Chorale will be performing for the group. There are 31 members in the group which includes soprano, alto, tenor and bass voices. The group is directed by Diana Frazier and accompanied by Marian Miller on piano.
The selections for the program will be “How Can I Keep from Singing?” arranged by Jay Althouse; “Jeepers Creepers,” words by Johnny Mercer, music by Harry Warren, and arranged by Jay Althouse; “They All Laughed,” music and lyrics by George Gershwin and Ira Gershwin, and arranged by Mark Hayes; “Irving Berlin: From Rags To Ritz,” arranged by Audrey Snyder; and “You Make Me Feel So Young,” words by Mack Gordon, music by Josef Myron and arranged by Jay Althouse.
The Wednesday Morning Musicales will also present two senior scholarships to a band and a choral member from Wellsboro High School. The high school band and choral director is Daniel Sensenig.
This event is free and open to the public. The Wednesday Morning Musicale programs will resume again in September.