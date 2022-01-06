Wednesday Morning Musicales members Pam Davis and Diana Frazier will present a program about Irving Berlin’s life and music for Wednesday Morning Musicales on Jan. 12 at 10:15 a.m. at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center in Wellsboro.
Irving Berlin was born in Russia in 1888. He arrived at Ellis Island in 1893 with his family, and became a famous American composer.
Marian Miller will be their accompanist. The featured pair will sing: “In The Morning,” “What’ll I Do?,” “Always,.” “Say It Isn’t So,” “Easter Parade,” “I’ve Got My Love to Keep Me Warm,” “This Is The Army, Mr. Jones,” “They Say It’s Wonderful,” “It’s a Lovely Day Today” and “Sisters.”
The audience will be invited to participate in singing: “Blue Skies,” “God Bless America,” “White Christmas” and “Alexander’s Ragtime Band.” This program promises to be very exciting.
Prior to the featured program, there will be a discussion about changing some of the organization’s bylaws. All members are encouraged to bring their 2021-2022 program booklet.
Wednesday Morning Musicales meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. Celebrating their 85th year of music-making, the organization was formed in 1934 to promote interest in music among its members and in the community. Each meeting showcases local talent. All events are free and open to the public. Masks are required in the Gmeiner Center.