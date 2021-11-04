The Wednesday Morning Musicales will meet Wednesday, Nov. 10 at 10:15 a.m. in the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center on Main Street, Wellsboro

The morning will start with a review of suggested changes to the bylaws, culminating in a vote of the changes. Members are requested to bring their 2021-22 WMM booklet for this review.

The program for November is titled “Renewing Freedom and Patriotism.” The organization will honor veterans with a program about Veteran’s Day and all will sing some well-known patriotic songs. Thanksgiving will also be celebrated with the offering of some information about the holiday followed by a sing-along of a few Thanksgiving hymns.

All are invited to attend this concert, especially veterans. Audience members are encouraged to wear patriotic colors. Face masks are required in line with Gmeiner’s COVID-19 protocol.

The Wednesday Morning Musicales meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. Each program features local talent from schools or community organizations. All events are free.

