Wednesday Morning Musicales will hold their final meeting of the 2022-2023 season on Wednesday, May 10 at the First Presbyterian Church Wellsboro in the Fellowship Hall at 10:15 a.m. Those attending should enter the hall through the back door located in the rear of the building facing Water Street.
Wednesday Morning Musicales will host the Wellsboro High School Dickens Choir for a second time this season; the group previously performed in December. The group will sing many different styles of music a cappella under the direction of Daniel Sensenig.
Each year, Wednesday Morning Musicales presents a monetary award to a Senior Band member and Senior Chorus member. This year, the awards will be delivered to Sensenig who will hand them out during the band concert which is May 8 at 7 p.m. at the high school and during the chorus concert which is May 15 at the high school at 7 p.m.
Following the Dickens Choir performance, the Wednesday Morning Musicales Chorus will sing four lively and lyrical songs: “Sing, Sing, Sing” by Louis Prima, arr. by Philip Kern; “All the Things You Are” by Oscar Hammerstein II and Jerome Kern, arr. by Mark Hayes; “Fascinating Rhythm” by George and Ira Gershwin, arr. by Mark Hayes; and “Who Could Ask For Anything More” by George and Ira Gershwin, arr. by Jay Althouse.
The chorus is directed by Diana Frazier and accompanied by Marian Miller on piano. The program will conclude with a covered dish luncheon in the Fellowship Hall.
This event is free and open to the public. Wednesday Morning Musicales will resume again in September.