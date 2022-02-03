The Wednesday Morning Musicales will host Dr. Sheryl Monkelien and the Mansfield University students at 10:15 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 9 at the Gmeiner Art & Cultural Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro, for a morning on Broadway.
They will present excerpts from this year’s annual spring musical, “Hello Dolly,” from a book by Michael Stewart and music and lyrics by Jerry Herman based on “The Matchmaker” by Thornton Wilder. This blockbuster Broadway hit is bursting with humor, romance, high-energy dancing and some of the greatest songs in musical theater history.
The musical follows the romantic and comic exploits of Dolly Gallagher Levi, a strong-willed matchmaker, as she travels to New York to find a match for the miserly “well-known, unmarried, half-a-millionaire” Horace Vandergelder. The show’s memorable songs include “Put On Your Sunday Clothes,” “Ribbons Down My Back,” “Before the Parade Passes By,” “Hello, Dolly,” “Elegance” and “It Only Takes a Moment.”
The Mansfield University cast includes Natalie Holsey (senior, music education) as Dolly Levi, Carson Witherite (junior, vocal performance) as Horace Vandergelder, Jay Falgo (senior, music education) as Cornelius Hackl, Emma Criswell (junior, music education) as Mrs. Malloy, Mat Thomas (sophomore, music education) as Barnaby Tucker and Hanna Worthington (junior, music education) as Minnie Fay.
The production will be directed by both MU music professor Sheryl Monkelien and MU Alum Peter Davis (’93). Isaac and Val Campbell will choreograph the show and Davis will serve as technical director.
The full performance of “Hello Dolly” will take place March 3–5 at 7:30 p.m. and March 6 at 2:30 p.m. at the Straughn Auditorium. Tickets are $16 for adults, $12 for seniors/students, children (12 and under) $6, and MU students are free with ID. Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://mansfield.booktix.com/.
Wednesday Morning Musicales meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. Each meeting showcases local talent and is free and open to the public. All are requested to wear masks while in the Gmeiner.