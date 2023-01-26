The Wednesday Morning Musicales will host MU Production Manager Peter Davis (’93) and MU students at 10:15 a.m. on Feb. 9 at the Gmeiner Center, 134 Main St., Wellsboro for a morning on Broadway.
The students will present excerpts from this year’s annual spring musical, “Phantom of the Opera,” with music by Andrew Lloyd Webber and lyrics by Charles Hart and Richard Stilgoe. The Phantom of the Opera tells the story of a masked figure who lurks beneath the catacombs of the Paris Opera House, exercising a reign of terror over all who inhabit it. He falls madly in love with an innocent young soprano, Christine, and devotes himself to creating a new star by nurturing her extraordinary talents and by employing all of the devious methods at his command. Winner of seven Tony Awards including Best Musical, it is the longest running show on Broadway, closing this spring after 35 years. The presentation will include songs such as: “Think of Me,” “Angel of Music,” “The Phantom of the Opera,” “All I Ask of You,” “The Point of No Return,” and “Track Down this Murderer.”
The Mansfield University cast includes Carter Route as The Phantom, Deanna Mogianesi and Abigail Dalton as Christine, Jay Falgo and Austin Brien as Raul, Lily Woughter and Samantha Feely as Carlotta Giudicelli, Mayson Bryant as Monsieur Firmin, Jeremiah Loubriel as Monsieur Andre, Taylor Stevens and Samantha Ball as Madame Giry, Nicole Orlando and Anna Curry as Meg Giry, and John Christopherson as Ubaldo Piangi.
The production will be directed by Peter Davis, assisted by Prof. Todd Ranney as music director. The full performance of “Phantom of the Opera” will take place March 2-4 at 7:30 p.m. and March 5 at 2:30 p.m. at the Straughn Auditorium. Tickets are $18 for adults, $12 for seniors/students, $8 for children 12 and under and free for MU students with ID.
Tickets can be purchased online by visiting https://mansfield.booktix.com/ or at the door.
Wednesday Morning Musicales meets on the second Wednesday of each month, September through May. The organization was formed in 1934 to promote interest in music among its members and in the community. Each meeting showcases local talent. All events are free and open to the public. Wearing of masks is optional in the Gmeiner Center.