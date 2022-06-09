The 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival with activities for all ages gets underway this Saturday, June 11 and continues through Sunday, June 19 in Wellsboro.

Kicking off the festival is Family Day and the Children’s Health Fair on The Green, being held rain or shine this Saturday, June 11 from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

More than 40 organizations will have booths with information, activities and giveaways from free balloons and bubbles to free bike helmets in sizes toddler to large. A one-hour dance party for preschoolers to 12-year-olds and a slackline will be part of the fun. Each youngster at Family Day can take home a free playground ball.

This Sunday, June 12 is the Pet Parade. Children 12 and under with decorated bicycles and pets of all types from dogs to ducks will gather for judging at 12:25 p.m. in the Packer Park picnic area behind the Wellsboro Senior Center parking lot on Queen Street. At 1:30 p.m., the parade will leave the park, travel up Main Street to The Green where awards will be presented.

Monday, June 13 through Friday, June 17 there will be a concert each night with different entertainers.

For the annual Arts & Crafts Fair, 92 artisans, returning and new, will be on The Green with unique, handcrafted items on Friday, June 17 from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. and Saturday, June 18 from 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. The 25 vendors on the International Street of Foods on Pearl Street along The Green will offer everything from breakfast burritos and sticky buns to tacos, London broil sandwiches, funnel cakes, strawberry shortcake, shaved ice and much more.

Friday at noon is the welcome for the Laurel Queen candidates on the Tioga County Courthouse steps.

At 4:30 p.m. Friday, June 17, the band Yetsu, formerly Boot Hill, will open the Pennsylvania Laurel Queen’s Preview on the Deane Center’s outdoor stage at 104 Main Street. The Laurel Queen candidates will be introduced at 5 p.m. and the band will close the event.

The Laurel Festival 10K at 9 a.m. and Two-Mile Fun Run at 9:05 a.m. will start things rolling on Saturday, June 18. Both will begin at Packer Park on Queen Street. Packet pick-up and registration for the 10K and Fun Run will be from 7:45 a.m. to 8:45 a.m. at the park. The 10K entry fee is $25 and Fun Run, $5.

At 2 p.m., the Laurel Festival Parade, themed “Music of America” will reach Main Street. Waving to the crowd from floats will be Laurel Queen Jocelyn Renninger and the 27 Laurel Queen candidates. Featured will be top-notch drum and bugle corps, bagpipers, high school marching bands and special units.

Capping off Saturday will be the 6:30 p.m. coronation ceremonies during which the 80th Pennsylvania State Laurel Queen will be crowned in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre.

On Sunday, June 18 at 10:30 a.m., the festival will end with the Union Church Service on The Green.

For more information, stop in the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce, 114 Main St., Wellsboro, call 570-724-1926, email info@wellsboropa.com or visit wellsboropa.com.