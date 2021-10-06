On Monday, Oct. 4, Amy Welch began her new job as the executive director of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
Following Kevin Connelly’s decision to retire, the Deane Center board of directors announced that Welch had been selected for the position.
To ensure a successful transition, Connelly is working with Welch this week, Monday through Saturday, Oct. 9 to help familiarize her with different aspects of the job.
“Amy has an extensive background in the music industry in both New York and California and has been managing Highland Chocolates in Wellsboro for Partners In Progress since 2017,” said Shawn Bryant, Deane Center board of directors vice president.
“She has been responsible for Highland Chocolates’ budget, managing staff, increasing the store’s customer base and marketing. When we interviewed Amy, she presented a number of exciting ideas for moving the Deane Center forward.”
Welch grew up on a farm in Bungy, near Mansfield. Her dad, J.W. Welch was a farmer and a well-known radio personality called “The Farmer from Mansfield.”
“I have always been interested in music,” Welch said. “When I was growing up, my dad subscribed to ‘Rolling Stone’ magazine and I read a lot about musicians.”
In 1989, Welch graduated from Mansfield University with a bachelor’s degree in communication and journalism. “I did my internship with Holly Graham Records in New York City thanks to my professor Howard Travis who had connections there.”
She worked in the music industry from 1989 through 2005 with jobs in New York and in California. “From 2005 through 2017, I ran my own public relations business,” Welch said.
“In September of 2010, I made the decision to come home because my parents were older and I knew I could do my work from anywhere using my computer and phone.
“My dad died that month and my mom died in December of 2011. I was getting ready to sell their house when I first began dating John Holleran in March of 2012. We married in 2017.”
Welch began doing free lance work for Partners in Progress in 2017 and then applied for and was chosen to manage Highland Chocolates. “I am really proud of Highland and was happy working there but the Deane Center job ticks off every box for me because it involves all aspects of music,” she said.
“I would like to see modern dance and ballet performances and musical programs for children,” said Welch.
“When I was growing up, my mom made sure to take us kids to MU plays, to the tent theatre in the summer and performances on the pageant wagon. I loved all those things. The Deane Center’s 10th anniversary is next year and I am looking forward to planning the celebration,” Welch said.