The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter, of Tioga County, will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Jan. 21 in the Mansfield University Police Academy classroom in the Doane Center on campus.
The agenda for the January meeting will be what was planned for the Dec. 17 meeting, which was canceled due to weather. Marilyn Jones and Pat Butts are chapter co-leaders.
Discussed on Jan. 21 will be the chapter’s meeting plans for 2021. Special guests at the meeting will be: Chris Wheeler, the Mansfield Police Academy, about deadly force and concealed carry laws; Robin Adams about Asa’s Place; and Gwen DeYoung, director, about Wellspring Community Support Services.
The chapter is following Pennsylvania COVID-19 protocols. For more information, contact Jones at 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.