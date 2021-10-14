The Tioga County Shooting Chapter of The Well Armed Woman will meet at 5:30 p.m. on Thursday, Oct. 21 at the Mill Cove Shooting Range in the Mill Cove Environmental Area at 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield. That’s 30 minutes earlier than usual because it gets dark around 7 p.m.
“We are inviting women to attend who have an interest in shooting sports,” Marilyn Jones, chapter leader, said. “Most of our members own pistols and want to learn more about how to shoot them safely and about their proper use and storage.”
The Oct. 21 program will include a review of the Concealed Carry Class, range safety protocols followed by a range safety briefing. Updates will also be given on other events, including the NRA Dinner and Auction, CPR class, bus trip and last two Basic Pistol classes.
For more information, call 570-549-2794 or email jones_mk@yahoo.com.