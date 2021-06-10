The Well Armed Woman Shooting Chapter of Tioga County will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, June 17 outdoors at the Mill Cove Shooting Range in the Mill Cove Environmental Area at 3036 Mill Creek Road, Mansfield.
On the agenda is learning about rifles from the proper shooting stance to the fundamentals of taking the first shot along with a range briefing, including range and safety rules and training updates followed by shooting practice, weather permitting.
For more information, contact Marilyn Jones at 570-549-2794 or jones_mk@yahoo.com.