The Tioga County Shooting Chapter of the Well Armed Woman will meet at 6 p.m. on Thursday, Sept. 16 at the Mill Cove Shooting Range in the Mill Cove Environmental Area at 3036 Mill Creek Rd., Mansfield.
“We are inviting women to attend who have an interest in shooting sports,” said Marilyn Jones, chapter leader. “Most of our members own pistols and want to learn more about how to shoot them safely and about their proper use and storage.”
The Sept. 16 program will include a review of range safety protocols followed by a range safety briefing and shooting drills. Updates will also be given on trainings for concealed carry, stop the bleed, first aid and CPR, and other training and fundraising opportunities.
For more information, call 570-549-2794 or email jones_mk@yahoo.com.