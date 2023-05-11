The 146th Wellsboro High School Alumni Banquet for 2023 is less than a month away on May 27 and it is not too late to register to attend.
You can submit the registration you received in the mail or there is a new way to pay.The Wellsboro Alumni Association has established a VENMO account. You can now send dues and donations to @WellsboroAlumniAssociation (all one word) through VENMO.
If you graduated from a class year ending in 3 or 8, you can also pay for you banquet tickets for your class reunion.
When making a payment through VENMO, note the following information in the payment description for the council to track and follow-up if necessary:
- Class year
- Dues ($15 on your reunion year)
- Number of banquet tickets needed ($18 x ticket)
- Additional scholarship contributions
- Maiden name, if applicable
Email WellsboroAlumniAssociation@gmail.com with questions