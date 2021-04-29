One of Wellsboro Area High School’s graduates from the class of 1977, Dr. Scott Lindsey, was selected as the director of the National Weather Service Alaska Region, one of six regions within the agency.
Lindsey earned a Bachelor of Science in civil and environmental engineering from the Pennsylvania State University in 1981, then transferred to Utah State University where he earned a Master of Science in 1984 and a Doctor of Philosophy in 1991, both in civil and environmental engineering with an emphasis in surface water hydrology.
The National Weather Service Alaska Region provides weather, water, aviation and climate services to the nation’s largest and most geographically complex area, and includes three weather forecast offices, the National Tsunami Warning Center, Alaska-Pacific River Forecast Center, Alaska Aviation Weather Unit, Anchorage Center Weather Service Unit and 11 Weather Service Offices.
At the time of his selection to acting director for the Alaska Region in December 2019, Lindsey was the hydrologist-in-charge at the APRFC and Alaska’s regional hydrologist for the National Weather Service. His career in operational hydrology in Alaska spans more than 27 years.
The announcement from the National Weather Service Chief Operating Officer John Murphy said, “Dr. Lindsey’s expertise is unparalleled in terms of the water-related services and mission in Alaska, and he has worked tirelessly to advance our scientific understanding and capabilities in hydrologic forecast operations.”
Lindsey played a critical role in the successful partnership of the National Weather Service with the State of Alaska for the River Watch program during spring breakup, and in supporting all key decision-makers and core partners each flood season. As a result of a detail as the deputy director of the Office of Water Prediction in early 2016, Lindsey was an integral part of the team that launched the first version of the National Water Model, for which the team was awarded a Gold Medal from the Department of Commerce.
Lindsey, a native of Wellsboro, lives in Anchorage with his sweetheart of 34 years, Joyce. His four adult children, two daughter-in-laws and six grandchildren also live in Anchorage where they all enjoy the beauty and blessings of life in Alaska.
NOAA’s National Weather Service is the primary source of weather, hydrologic, and climate data and provider of forecasts and warnings for the United States.