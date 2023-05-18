The Wellsboro Art Club met May 4 to celebrate its 75th anniversary. Timeless Destinations hosted the luncheon. After President Holly Hoover opened the meeting, Mary Weis introduced the special guests: WASD Superintendent Alanna Huck, high school art instructor Laura Kozuhowski and high school students Rilyne Horning and Julie DeCamp.
Both Alanna Huck and Laura Kozuhowski discussed the art program at WASD. When many schools nationwide are eliminating their arts programs, this area is fortunate to have a school district that supports learning through the arts.
Vice President Mary Weis presented the Paul Janeski Award to Rilyne Horning.
Julie DeCamp received the Jane Wetherbee $1,000 Scholarship. Julie discussed what art has meant to her though the past, present and future. She said that she feels that art has helped her to process through her feelings and emotions allowing her to become more confident. She said that, through art she, has discovered beauty in overlooked areas and concluded, “Beauty is all around us.”
Geminer Art and Cultural Director Carrie Heath gave a five-year outlook into the future of the facility. The non-profit organization has been on a community awareness campaign about what the Gmeiner has to offer.
The center has brought back the Student Art show this spring and will host the Regional Juried Art Show in December. The recent art auction was successful, raising $6,000. The Gmeiner hopes to offer art classes for youth and boost art and cultural opportunities for the community.
The Wellsboro Art Club meets Thursdays 10 a.m.–noon at the Gmeiner at 134 Main Street, Wellsboro. For more information about the Wellsboro Art Club or membership, contact Mary Weis at 570-772-4592.
For information on the Gmeiner Art and Cultural Center, events and exhibits, visit https://gmeinerartculturalcenter.org.