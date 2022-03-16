At the March 8 meeting, Wellsboro Area School District board recognized three students for character.
In the elementary school, Emma Gardner is in Mrs. Freeman’s second grade class at Don Gill Elementary School. She was chosen “because she exemplifies the Hornet character by speaking kindly, helping her peers and demonstrating a strong work ethic in the class room. An example to share: She recently made a board game up for all of her classmates to participate in.”
Of seventh grader Jacob Smith, his teachers wrote, “Jacob is an excellent student in all areas. He analyzes information quickly and brings interesting viewpoints into class discussion. He consistently gives his best effort on tests, quizzes, major projects and even simple daily homeroom assignments.
“Jacob is involved in a wide variety of extracurricular activities, including the middle school play, soccer, baseball, Odyssey of the Mind and he’s a member of the AV club. The thing that impresses Jacob’s teachers the most is that he is a genuinely nice person. He always asks how your day’s going when he enters class and says ‘Have a good night’ as he leaves. It is a pleasure to have Jacob as a seventh grade student at Rock L. Butler Middle School.”
The high school student is 11th grader Travis Woodward, son of Sandra and Travis Woodward Sr.
“Travis joined us his sophomore year and all we have seen from him are great things,” wrote administrators. “He is compassionate, hardworking, silent leader. His teachers recognize his empathy to others and willingness to help.
“Mr. Lovejoy observed his most recent act of kindness and writes, ‘A fellow student had his great-grandfather’s typewriter and it was not working. The student was hoping a teacher could help him fix it, but unfortunately that time was not available so Travis offered to take a crack at it and, within two days, Travis was able to get it working properly. The student that he did this for was so elated. This type of kindness and ability to work through problems are characteristics of Travis that make him a standout.’”