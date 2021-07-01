First Friday is here again and is part of the Independence Day weekend of activities in the Northern Tier. Activities kick off between 4 and 5 p.m. Friday in downtown Wellsboro and nearby side streets.
Develop Tioga, the county’s economic development organization, is hosting the sidewalk art contest in front of Stained Glass Reflections. Young artists can pick up chalk and select a block, then go to work. Ice cream coupons, donated by Main St. Creamery, will be awarded to the young artists.
Wilkinson Dunn Company will participate with a booth set up at 109 Main Street. They will have games, treats, prizes and more.
The Wellsboro Mini Mall and its variety of vendors, located at 5 East Avenue, is offering games with prizes for kids. The games vary from month-to-month, but almost always include a duck pond. There may be bean bag tosses, ring toss and other tabletop games for kids. Children get tickets for play each game and can go inside to redeem their tickets for prizes.
Parents can stop in the Mini Mall to check out the items which include antiques, gift items, home decor, maple products, jewelry, gourmet popcorn and coffee, handcrafted items, Wellsboro-themed items and candy.
Pop’s Culture Shoppe will bring Vinnie Pollaro back to apply free airbrushed tattoos for children outside the store at 25 Main St. The safety-tested paints dry quickly and last about a week or until removed with rubbing alcohol, or scrub with soap and water.
The Wellsboro Glass Historical Association Pop-Up Museum is planning a 4th of July-themed craft for kids of all ages and plenty of bubbles. Check out Wellsboro’s glass heritage inside the museum, located next to the barber shop, to learn more about the glass bulb American flag located in the lobby of Penn Wells Hotel. The museum is open from 5-8 p.m.
Molly’s Boys Jugband will perform on the outdoor stage, weather permitting, of the Deane Center for the Performing Arts, 104 Main St.. The concert starts around 6:15 p.m. It’s free, but donations are appreciated. Listeners are encouraged to bring chairs and/or blankets. Central Avenue will be closed to create a safe venue.
For more information, visit www.facebook.com/wellsborofirstfriday.