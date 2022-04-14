The Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce is inviting local non-profit groups to participate in the 80th Annual Pennsylvania State Laurel Festival by entering a community float and/or unit in the Saturday, June 18 Laurel Parade.
The parade will form at 11 a.m. on June 18 at the Wellsboro Area High School and start at 1:45 p.m. Floats and/or units are asked to check in with a member of the Parade Marshall’s committee upon arrival at the school as staging guidelines have been revised.
By tradition, the Laurel Festival celebrates the blooming of mountain laurel, adopted by Pennsylvania as its official state flower in 1933. The theme for this year’s parade is “Music of America.”
All floats and/or units should be non-political, non-commercial and non-sectarian. The parade float and/or unit designs should capture the festive spirit and must represent the theme, be colorful and creative, and portray the beauty of the mountain laurel tradition.
All floats and/or units must pre-register by Wednesday, June 1 to participate in the parade and comply with theme and safety guidelines.
The entry form and safety guidelines, can be found at www.wellsboropa.com.
Complete and return the pre-registration form to: Float/Unit Entry, Wellsboro Chamber of Commerce, P.O. Box 733, Wellsboro, PA 16901.
Questions? Contact the Wellsboro Area Chamber of Commerce by calling 570-724-1926 or emailing info@wellsboropa.com.