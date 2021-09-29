Wellsboro will wrap up its First Friday season this week, Oct. 1, with the final event of 2021.
Wellsboro First Friday is a monthly social event in downtown Wellsboro with free local music, art, special discounts for shopping and dining, and more.
As of Wednesday, local businesses had begun posting planned events on the Facebook page including games and a line dance lesson.
The Wellsboro Mini Mall, located just past the Wellsboro Diner at 5 East Ave., Suite 1010, will offer free carnival-style games and prizes for kids from 4-7 p.m.
Last month, game players used spray bottles to guide their boats down a rain gutter filled with water. There was also a fishing pond, egg basket and more.
The games usually change from month to month so who knows what will be there this time. Call 570-439-1574 for information.
Members of the First Position Dance Studio will offer a Halloween line dance lesson in front of the Sherwin Williams store, next to the Arcadia Theatre. Dancers choreographed the dance and will provide instructions to participants.
More information can be found on the Facebook page: www.facebook.com/wellsborofirstfriday.