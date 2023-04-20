Pianist, singer and songwriter Matthew Ball, the Boogie Woogie Kid, a pianist, singer and songwriter, will perform on Saturday, April 22 at 7:30 p.m. in the Deane Center’s Coolidge Theatre at 104 Main St., Wellsboro.
This is the fifth in the Wellsboro Community Concert Association’s six-concert series.
“I was unhappily practicing law,” said Ball. “A short time later, I attended a hometown Boogie Woogie festival in Michigan. It inspired me to pursue my passion. Now I am known as the attorney turned musician who became a performing artist and YouTube sensation.”
Join Ball for a family concert of New Orleans song, boogie-woogie piano, and swing-era favorites from the great American songbook. He has been called “the fastest fingers in the Mid-west.”
In 2020 Ball became a CAFE grant award winner in recognition of his family-friendly music contributions to the community.
For a preview visit Ball on Facebook or online as “The Boogie Woogie Kid.”
Adults with a season pass can attend with children 12 and under admitted free.
For information and tickets visit www.wellsborocca.org or call 570-724-6220.